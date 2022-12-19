Frigid cold temperatures are on the way by the middle of the week from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast.

Central Iowa remains right in the path of some of the deepest cold and strongest winds with temperatures plunging to -30° or even colder.

Highs could be the coldest Des Moines has seen in nearly two years, and while the coldest temperatures may have moved on, high temperatures on Christmas Eve are nearly certain to be the coldest since the turn of the century, with Christmas Day high temperatures possibly the coldest they’ve been since 2000 as well.

Meteorologist Brett McIntyre has the breakdown of the pattern and the recent history that could be rewritten.