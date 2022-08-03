DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann came to the defense of Iowa Democrats, following a story in Politico that said the Biden administration caused the delay in deciding whether the Iowa Democratic Caucuses would remain first in the nation in 2024.

Joe Biden finished a distant fourth in the 2020 Democratic Caucuses.

Politico reported that President Joe Biden hadn’t been able to devote enough time to the presidential nominating calendar for 2024 and his administration urged the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee to delay this Saturday’s expected decision on which four or five states should get waivers in 2024 to hold early nominating contests. The committee last Saturday announced that a decision won’t come until after the November mid-term elections.

“If true, this whole game with the calendar has been unveiled to be a total sham and undermines the legitimacy of DNC’s discussions. They should keep the calendar as is!” Kaufmann posted on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Iowa Democrats have held their caucuses before any other state’s contests since 1972. But reporting problems, lack of caucus volunteer training, and overall confusion caused chaos in 2020 and delayed the results. Some members of the Democratic National Committee believe that caucuses restrict some potential participants because they largely require people to appear in person at a designated time on a specific night. Others criticize Iowa for not having a larger percentage of people of color.

The Iowa Democratic Party proposed a series of changes to try to convince national party leaders to allow the state to remain first in 2024. But party insiders concede that it will be very difficult.