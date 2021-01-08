Iowa’s Capitol Security:Protection & Access

DES MOINES, Iowa — The protests in Washington grabbed attention on Wednesday, but there was also a pro-Trump protest at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines. The 100 or so protesters were reportedly peaceful inside, singing hymns.

‘We saw that yesterday at our own capital where the voices were heard and there was everything was peaceful but nothing got violent nothing got destroyed,” Sgt.Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol. “In fact the group even said that if we’re being too loud or he needs to calm down please tell us and we will do that.”

The protests of last summer outside the capitol caused a major security change for the summer and fall at the capitol complex. Finkbine street west of the capitol which serves up parking for the statehouse was closed from the summer through the fall. It recently re-opened.

“As we are monitoring the different nations events that are happening at our US capital here at the Department of Public Safety of our manpower is watching different things that happened throughout our nation,” said Dinkla. “Should we need assistance like for this spring and summer there’s plenty of different law-enforcement that will be able to assist.”

While the security at the Capitol has the task of protecting lawmakers and staff, as well as the Governor inside there, they also want to maintain access for the public to meet with lawmakers to express their views.

“We want to make sure that we give everybody the freedom and the right to express their own opinion that’s one of the biggest things,” said Dinkla. they’re gonna be allowed to participate and do that as long as it’s a peaceful manner.”