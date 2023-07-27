IOWA — A long, dry summer continues to push more of the state deeper into drought, according to the latest report from the USDA.

The weekly Drought Monitor report shows 82% of the state is at least Abnormally Dry, an increase of 5% of the state’s acreage from last week. 18% of the state is in Severe Drought and 4% has reached Exceptional Drought stage.

Iowa crop conditions are deteriorating along with the increasing drought. The weekly USDA crop report showed both corn and soybeans slipping significantly in their expected yield rating.

One year ago, just 56% of the state was in drought conditions.