Iowans with limb loss prepare for annual Iowa Amputee Golf Tournament

NORWALK, Iowa — Living life without a limb has its challenges but also creates opportunities. The Iowa Amputee Golf Association holds its golfing tournament every summer. It’s an event where participants’ abilities stand out and their differences don’t.

WHO 13’s Jodi Long spoke with participants and organizers of the Iowa Amputee Golf Association. The tournament is on July 10th and July 11th at the Willow Creek Golf Course in Des Moines. Money raised from the event will provide scholarship funds for those with limb loss in Central Iowa.

Click here, to sign up or donate.