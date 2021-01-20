Iowans Weigh in on What to Expect at Biden’s Inauguration

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday, former vice president, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

According to NBC Washington, usually anywhere from 250,000 to one million people are in attendance of the inauguration in Washington D.C.

With the pandemic and heightened security concerns, political analyst, Jerry Crawford, said the ceremony will look drastically different, but standard procedures will stay the same.

“It’s very different, you know, the energy that you get from a million people responding to your speech is a very different thing than if you and I are watching it on our television set,” Crawford said. “On the other hand, this has been kind of a virtual year. So people are used to it at this point, and it will be a more subdued feeling during the inaugural. But the highlight is always the taking of the oath of office and that will be very much the same.”

The inauguration is happening at the west front of the U.S Capitol, where Chief Justice, John Roberts, will administer the oath of office to Biden at 11:00 a.m.

In Washington the inaugural committee is strongly encouraging people not to attend the event in person and viewing stands will not be made available.

According to USA Today normally a total of 200,000 tickets to inauguration events are given to congress members. This year, the inaugural committee has limited tickets to two per person.

The Washington Post is estimating that only 2,000 people will attend the ceremony.

Drake professor, Rachel Paine Caufield, has been to six inaugurations, the last two with Drake students.

She said she’s sad not to be on the National Mall for this inauguration, but living in Iowa gives you a front-row seat to every election.

“We get to see these candidates before they’re even really candidates, right before they have a lot of money, before they have a lot of staff when they come out and ask for our votes for that year ahead of the caucus,” Caufield said. “Then we see them in a general election and then to see the culmination of that process of the inauguration has been a real honor for me.”

Former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama will all attend the inauguration. President Trump will not be in attendance, however, Vice President Mike Pence has confirmed he will be at the ceremony.