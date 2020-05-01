Iowans Waiting For COVID-19 Results From TestIowa Long After 72 Hour Waiting Period

DES MOINES, Iowa – People are waiting to receive test results from TestIowa site almost one week after screening.

Beaverdale Resident Melody Fischbacher said she went to the Iowa Events Center on Saturday, which was the first day people could get a test and hasn’t received her results.

“I get their daily symptom check is what I’ve been getting, but I still have had no results or anything,” Fischbacher said.

Fischacher is a healthcare worker and said she believes she is asymptomatic.

Fischbacher called 2-1-1 and was told to call the Iowa Department of Public Health.

“They [Iowa Department of Public Health] turned around and told me that I need to talk to the Governor’s office. I called the Governor’s office only to be told that I need to go back to Department of Public Health. I’m just kind of in a circle right now,” Fischbacher said.

Johnston Resident Barbara Eshelman said she has not received an email with results either, just updates asking about current symptoms.

“I sure would like to know if I have it or had it. You gave me this expectation and I still don’t have that result and it’s stressful,” Eshelman said.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday the test results from TestIowa are being validated at Iowa State’s Hygienic Lab, claiming the tests are accurate.

Similar tests are taking place in Nebraska and Utah.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune health officials in Utah are questioning the accuracy of the results.

“They would have to be, because they were FDA approved so they have gone through the process or they wouldn’t of been able to be opened up and utilized in Utah. So they have gone through the process. They will continue to look at what some of the positivity questions are,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the goal is to test 3,000 Iowans each day through TestIowa.