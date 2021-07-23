Iowans try to find relief from heatwave as temperatures come close to triple-digits

DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowa is experiencing some of its hottest days of the year, and people did whatever they could to stay cool while the heatwave took over.

Splash pads and fountains became popular places for families to find relief from Friday’s heat.

“We were looking for a place that sends water in the air so they can run and jump, and an area where they can dive in the water for a little bit,” said Charles Stewart, who took his two children and niece to the Union Park splash pad in Des Moines. “It’s the fun of what kids do. Just having options on a hot day like this is great.”

Polk County provided additional options for people looking to escape the heat inside. Extreme heat cooling shelters are now active in the county, and DART buses will take people to them at no charge.

“We try to provide as much access as we can for everything, whether it’s transportation or cooling centers,” said Angela Connolly, chair of the Polk County Board of Supervisors. “I don’t think I’m going to hang out outside and pick weeds this weekend, I can tell you that.”

The Polk County Health Department said now is the time to turn on air conditioners if you have them and drink water, because the heatwave is just getting started.

“It’s going to get hot over the weekend and into next week,” said Nola Aigner Davis of the Polk County Health Department. “We know that this is dangerous weather.”