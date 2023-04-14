DES MOINES, Iowa — Tax Day is only four days away. The federal income tax filing deadline is April 18.

Ahead of that deadline, people spoke about their experiences this tax season.

“I took care of those actually before we could file our tax returns and I got my return back in February I think,” said Nevin Foster who’s visiting Des Moines from Idaho.

“Glad we got it done early so now we just have to send our money in, that’s it. So we’re done,” said Jennie Sanford of Runnells.

“I don’t like to do it. I’m fearful that I’m going to miss and things change regularly every year. I’m just scared that I’ll screw something up. I’d rather just have somebody’s who’s an expert do it,” said Mendy Heidesch of West Des Moines.

“It was easy and we used an accountant. We do every year,” Sanford

“I do do my own taxes,” Foster said. “It’s nice to always hire someone but I also like to know that my stuff is handled the right way, you know, so I don’t get in any trouble.”

“It’s done,” Heidesch said. “I don’t have to worry about if for another year and it has definitely been worth it for me to pay somebody else to do it to take that headache away.”

“Getting those done and hearing everybody talk about, ‘Oh, I go to do my taxes. I got to do my taxes,’ and knowing it was time consuming, I got that done early. It was great,” Foster said.

While the federal filing deadline is April 18, the deadline to file state income tax returns in Iowa is May 1.