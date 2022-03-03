URBANDALE, Iowa – As Iowans join the world in watching the events unfold in Ukraine, there are some who are keeping in touch with family and friends in the thick of it.

Both Olya Poputnikova-Santos and Lena Signani’s parents live in Ukraine.

“Sirens going off multiple times asking them to take shelter. Schools are closed. Public transportation is limited,” Signani said. “So they are hurting and we are hurting with them.”

Poputnikova-Santos’ family sent her photos from inside a shelter. One of them shows a loved one holding up a picture of her mom and kids.

“Even though we’re so far away geographically and my parents are not in the same place as they are, I still feel like we’re all very connected,” Poputnikova-Santos said. “And it definitely helps in moments like these.”

The two Iowans worry about the place they used to call home, while staying in touch with friends and family.

“I mean it’s a different look on my mom’s face every day I talk to her, it really is,” Poputnikova-Santos said, “but many Ukrainians just have this belief that they will win. They want to fight, they want to be there.”

Still, they know there’s only so much they can do.

“I want our families to know that even though we’re far away, we are ready and available to help in any way we can,” Poputnikova-Santos said.

“We stand with you. We are here to support,” Signani said. “Ukrainians will get stronger and democracy will win.”

This weekend, there’s a peace rally in support of Ukraine. It’s happening at 1:00 p.m. Sunday outside the State Capitol.