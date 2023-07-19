DES MOINES, Iowa — The state logo and slogan, “Fields of Opportunities” has been welcoming travelers to the state since 1999.

On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a facelift of the decades old signage, along with a new motto: “Freedom To Flourish”. According to the Governor’s Office, $305,000 of federal pandemic relief funds were used for the marketing project.

WHO 13’s Zach Fisher talked with Iowans after the announcement to see what opinions people had on the change.

“I feel like with Iowa having the freedom to flourish it is giving them the power of speech, the right to have rights as a human. Embraced and empowered,” said Marcia Morales of Des Moines.

Some people liked the change and the messaging. Others liked the new logo, but could see the problem with using the word “freedom”.

“I’m afraid of the word freedom right now because people have some really, what I consider to be, really crazy ideas about what freedom means,” said Bill Connet of Des Moines. “And it seems like the right-wing has sort of captured that word and made it a club.”

“I guess to me is that freedom just means you have the opportunity,” said Debra Reed of Clive.

“Yeah same here. I know it’s a word now that does have extra meaning and some of it not so positive, but I don’t see it that way,” said Gary Reed of Clive.

“I like the logo, the motto feels intentional, highly divisive,” said Cassie Welsh of Des Moines. “It feels like freedom is a word that has been used to weaponize certain rights within the state or prohibiting rights within the state. So it feels intentionally divisive.”

Some Iowans liked the old sign better, but still shared their critiques of the brand new logo.

“They need to have some corn on it I think,” said Jylian Williams of Des Moines.