Iowans Share Memories of Friendships with Biden, Harris

DES MOINES, Iowa — Joe Biden became the official Democratic Party’s nominee on Tuesday and supporters in Iowa who have been following him for years recount some of their best memories with the man running for president.

“I met Joe Biden In 1987, when he was first running for President and I was always impressed with him because his energy his commitment, and I had no idea that he would be our nominee 32, years later, after, after we first met,” Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said.

Miller tells the story of how Biden met with him and others with the Attorney General’s Association.

“A rather modest office on Capitol Hill and meeting in this conference room with no windows on a Sunday afternoon to. He coming over to get our views on major legislation that was coming up. And just, you know, the, the ability that was the reason willing to do that and reaching out just just had a had a we had a really big impression on me,” Miller said.

While Miller’s relationship with Joe Biden was more professional, one supporter from Iowa knew Joe Biden and his family very personally.

“We have been supporting Joe Biden since 1987, when we went to a local supper club. A to meet him when he was in town along with all the other candidates for a caucus and we just immediately connected with Joe and Jill Biden,” Biden Supporter Terri Goodman said.

Goodman joined Biden’s statewide steering committee

“Every time he came to town so needless to say between racquetball and campaigning and children. I know we forged a very close and lasting friendship with the Biden and Biden’s in their family both hunter and Ashley,” Goodman said.

The connection became even closer when Goodman was driving to a Biden event and got a phone call with some bad news.

“When my doctor called me and informed me that my, my tests for breast cancer, were positive that I, in fact had breast cancer. I was home with my husband sitting up and the phone rang at 10 o’clock at night. And it was, it was Joe on the phone, and he said you know Terry I always believe you should have a second opinion and if you don’t mind, I’m going to ask the gentleman who was heading up his Cancer Institute to locate a doctor who would give me a second opinion,” Goodman said.

Now that she is healthy and cancer free, she is thankful for Joe Biden’s empathy and ability to bring people together.

Those same qualities drew campaign chair Deidre DeJear to Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris.

“So I originally met. Senator Harris, in 2018, I was running for Secretary of State, And, you know, I had my, my kit and kaboodle about my campaign was there to give my pitch and tell her how hard I was working so on and so forth. And she politely put that to the side and she asked me, just regular everyday questions the number one question that she asked me was how are you doing, and how are you taking care of yourself,” Dejear said.

She said Biden and Harris’ investments in the individual are what makes them good leaders.

“I think they’re going to make an incredible team, and they’re going to be able to connect with the vast majority of folks that exist in our, in our country because they’re they’re committed to doing that,” Dejear said.