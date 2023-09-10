ANKENY, Iowa- The sixth annual Tunnel to Towers 5k in Ankeny took place Sunday morning ahead of the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.

People of all ages gathered at the Ankeny Fire Station Headquarters to remember the tragedy.

Matthew Sheirer is a New York native who now lives in the Metro. He is also the Director of the Ankeny Tunnel to Towers Race.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a memorial organization founded in the memory of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who died on 9/11. Siller was off-duty during the attack, but ran in full gear through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to get to the towers.

Sheirer’s father was New York City’s Commissioner for Emergency Management in 2001. He helped the Siller family start the Tunnel to Towers race in New York. After Sheirer moved to the Midwest, he found a community through the Iowa branch of Tunnel to Towers.

Tunnel to Towers is helping spread the mission of the Shiller family.

“It takes very few bad apples to do bad things, but it takes a lot of people to do good things. And coming together and doing good things every single day, destroys anything that anyone else wants to do that’s evil. I think, as Americans, as citizens of the world, we have responsibilities to love everybody, come together, do good, and that just makes the world a better place,” said Sheirer.

Around 180 Iowans gathered at the Ankeny Fire Station Headquarters Sunday afternoon to attend a memorial and 130 people of all ages walked or ran the 3 mile route. Some firefighters ran in full gear to honor Siller.