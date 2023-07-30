DES MOINES, Iowa — In 2018, The Human Trafficking Institute ranked Iowa as the eleventh state in the nation with the largest number of new human trafficking cases. Since that ranking, there have been several organizations formed to help raise awareness and support survivors.

Kellie Markey founded Dorothy’s House in 2016 and it is just one of many organizations bringing awareness to human trafficking.

“Dorothy’s House provides long-term restoration for survivors of human trafficking and when you look at their trauma it goes back an entire lifetime,” said Markey. “We take a holistic approach to provide really radical help and care to the whole person.”

Dorothy’s House is able to provide housing and programming for about twelve women at a time. Those women are entered into a two year, three-phase program.

“Most of our survivors tend to be in their early to mid-twenties. All of them are homeless before coming to Dorothy’s House. Most of them suffer from addiction, multiple mental health issues, a lot of physical health care issues, or are exiting incarceration,” said Markey.

Survivors looking for assistance can visit www.dorothyshouse.com to apply. Markey says if the houses are full, volunteers will assist in finding an alternative way to support.

Markey added that although there is no end to human trafficking, there are ways that Iowans can continuously support survivors and make our state an example for others.

On Sunday, Iowans can help reinforce the significance of human trafficking in our state by attending the Operation Underground Railroad Ride for Freedom Caravan in Des Moines.

The caravan starts at 1 p.m. on the corner of 63rd and Grand Ave and will end at the capitol.

Rachel Krell, an advocate says the purpose of the caravans is to create awareness about human trafficking not just in Iowa but across the country.

“The more people we get, the bigger impact we make,” said Krell.

The O.U.R. is involved in more than just the caravan event on Sunday — the organization is the backbone of several organizations that work directly with survivors, including Dorothy’s House.

“I am a volunteer at Dorothy’s House,” said Krell.

In her role, Krell assists new to the program victims with shopping for clothing, as many do not have many personal belongings when they are accepted into Dorothy’s House.

“A lot of these girls don’t know their sizes — they don’t even know what styles they’re into and I’ve learned that when you help someone feel good about themselves, it boosts their self esteem,” Krell added.

You don’t have to be a volunteer to make a difference. Laurie Newman, the Iowa Ambassador for Operation Underground Railroad says the most important thing Iowans can do is speak up.

“If you run across someone that looks like they’re having a hard time or something with them just isn’t right it’s okay to go ask them if they’re okay,” said Newman.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, you can email Newman for support at iowaourambassador@gmail.com. For additional resources and information, go to ourrescue.org.