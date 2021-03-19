Iowans May Get More Time to File State Taxes, Too

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Revenue confirmed to WHO 13 news that it is looking at extending this year’s tax deadline after also doing so last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Internal Revenue Service announced that it would delay the federal filing deadline from April 15th to May 17th. The extension gives families more time to figure out rules involving enhanced federal unemployment income, as well as other pandemic-related changes. Plus, IRS staff are working to process stimulus checks from the latest round of aid.

“The Iowa Department of Revenue is aware of the IRS’s announcement yesterday about extending tax deadlines,” spokesman John Fuller emailed, “The Department is waiting for more detailed IRS guidance before announcing changes to state tax filing dates. I think changes will be likely and anticipate an announcement in the next few days.”

Iowans had additional time to file state taxes last year as the department of revenue extended the deadline from April 30th to July 31st.

See last year’s announcement about the tax filing delay here.