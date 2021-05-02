‘Iowans Love a Challenge’: Business Leader Says Iowa Needs to Overcome Slow Population Growth

Part 1

Iowa’s population continues to grow but far less than the national average, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The slower growth hurts the development of the workforce, according to Iowa Business Council executive director Joe Murphy.

Part 2

U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson, a Marion Republican representing Iowa’s First Congressional District, said that her son recognizes that nothing is truly free. And she feels “free” community college and preschool proposed by President Joe Biden are part of a proposal that is unnecessarily expensive.

Part 3

Health providers find themselves in the position of convincing some people to believe medical data rather than a conspiracy theory spread on social media. Dr. Jason Mohr of the Iowa Clinic acknowledges the decision about whether to get vaccinated can be a personal one but vaccines save lives.

Part 4

Joe Murphy returns for the Insiders Quick 6 and shows his love for the Panthers and Patriots.