DES MOINES, IOWA — Republican majorities in the Iowa House and Senate on Tuesday advanced two bills out of committee that would place new restrictions on LGBTQ youth in schools and on diversity topics in curriculum. One bill would require schools to inform parents if a child chooses to identify as a gender different than what is listed on their birth certificate. Another bill would block some LGBTQ curriculum from being taught before 9th grade.

Lawmakers heard from an overflow crowd of Iowans who were mostly opposed to the two bills. WHO 13’s Zach Fisher has the story.