Iowans Line Procession Route to Honor Fallen Corrections Officer

URBANDALE, Iowa — Protect and serve was more than a motto. “His heart was clearly for the community,” said Jessica, who has family that works in law enforcement.

On Tuesday, Anamosa State Penitentiary corrections officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte were killed in an attack when two inmates attempted to escape. “He probably had a compassion for these individuals on a daily basis, and for that to turn against him in such a dramatic way is just heartbreaking,” said Jessica.

Spectators waited patiently with heavy hearts Saturday morning as a procession for McFarland swept through 86th Street. Jessica said, “It is nice to see community. It’s nice to see people reaching out to a stranger.”

It was a somber yet meaningful family outing for Jessica, who brought her children and waved signs of sympathy. “We just really want them to understand the cost law enforcement every day is putting out for us and how important it is to support them,” she said.

Fire departments across the state showed support on interstate overpasses as the procession worked its way east of the metro. First responders from near and far paid their respects. Vehicles from Urbandale fire and police, La Porte City fire, Brandon Rural fire, Waterloo police, College-Putnam Township fire and the Ely Fire Department where McFarland was a volunteer firefighter began the 130-mile procession from Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home to his final resting place in Cedar Rapids. “I can’t imagine being the wife or the children and trying to grasp the cost that was just paid,” Jessica said.

Schulte is survived by her parents and three siblings. Funeral services will take place Sunday in Cedar Rapids.

McFarland leaves behind a wife and three children. His funeral is scheduled for Monday, also in Cedar Rapids.