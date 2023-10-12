IOWA — Members of Iowa’s Congressional Delegation outlined what they want the United States’ response to the Hamas terror attacks in Israel to look like.

“Tragically, we have seen innocents killed, including many young children executed by an extremist element that use Gaza as a launchpad for a war with Israel,” said Rep. Zach Nunn, (R) IA-03.

Representative Nunn is a leader on a bipartisan bill in the U.S. House that condemns the actions of Hamas.

“I think it’s very important the Biden administration act effectively now and that’s why the House is bringing this resolution forward. We need to provide military aid, we need to provide intelligence and we need to provide diplomatic pressure,” said Rep. Nunn.

Another Iowa Congressional Delegation member agreed that the response by the Biden administration needs to be quick and effective.

“First and foremost, pass our resolution condemning the actions of Hamas, freeze $6 billion in funds that were going to Iran so they cannot continue to support and fund their proxies that carried this out,” said Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, (R) IA-02. “Number three, we need to get back American hostages and President Biden, I think, has already made entreaties to do that. And I support sending our special operations or SEAL teams there to extract American hostages and to do what we can in those efforts.”

Representative Ashley Hinson said that Hamas should feel the full weight of the United States after the terror attack while calling out rising antisemitism in the United States.

“We have Americans who have been killed, 22 Americans have lost their lives. We know more are being held hostage right now by these absolutely barbaric terrorists,” said Rep. Hinson, (R) IA-01. “So we need to make sure we’re standing firm on the global stage with our allies. We need to call out the antisemitism that is taking hold across this country right now, we need to call it out for what it is.”

Hinson also commented on the nomination of Representative Steve Scalise for the Speaker of the U.S. House. She spoke in favor of his nomination and she explained to WHO 13 News why she was confident in his leadership ability.

“I’ve seen him do the work. I’ve seen him build coalitions on very tough subjects, from energy to border to health care to parents’ rights. All of those things are major achievements that we’ve been able to bring to the floor this year. And we have a narrow majority. I’ve been able to see his work as majority leader in accomplishing those goals,” said Hinson.

Hinson and Miller-Meeks want the United States Senate to pass through a couple of budget bills that provide aid to Israel and funding for the Iron Dome.

In the Senate chamber, lawmakers are on the road, with the House needing to officially lock in a new speaker.

Senator Chuck Grassley told WHO 13 News over a phone interview how he wants to see the United States respond.

“We made friends in that violent part of the world and we support democracy. And Israel is the only democracy in that area,” said Sen. Grassley, (R) Iowa. “We’ve learned a lot from World War II and how Jews were treated. This is a homeland for Jews and the only safe place Jews can be. And we want to make sure that we support them.”

Senator Joni Ernst shared a statement with WHO 13 News that she wants to see Iran held accountable.

“Make no mistake – the tragic loss of life we saw in Israel is a direct result of an emboldened Iran,” said Sen. Ernst. (R) Iowa. “…I’ll continue fighting to advance peace and prosperity in Israel and the Middle East, hold Iran accountable, and work with our partners to protect Americans and our allies from extreme terrorism.”

Several Iowa lawmakers told WHO 13 News that their offices have been in contact with some groups of Iowans who are overseas in Israel or in other surrounding countries trying to get home.