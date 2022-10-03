CAMBRIDGE, Iowa – Cool mornings have been sweet for a place that’s popular during the fall season.

Center Grove Orchard has more than 6,000 apple trees with more than 30 varieties.

The warm weather this weekend made it an appealing place for people to check out the pumpkin patch, sunflower field, and corn maze. Here’s where cooler weather can pay off.

“Many people are concerned when we have that first frost of the fall,” Deanna Black, director of fun at Center Grove Orchard, said. “It actually brings out the sweetness in our apples so we appreciate those days.”

Center Grove Orchard is open daily for the next month.