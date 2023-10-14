WINTERSET, Iowa- On Saturday, people filled the streets of Winterset for the famous fall festival, Madison County’s Covered Bridge Festival.

Despite the drizzle, early festival-goers showed out for the festival that inspired the blockbuster movie, “The Bridges of Madison County.”

The Covered Bridges Festival started at 9am and will run until 5pm on Saturday. They will also follow the same hours on Sunday.

The event will showcase over 150 local vendors, as well as activities and live entertainment for people to enjoy.

Amara Huffine is the Executive Director of Madison County’s Chamber of Commerce. She said, “We specialize this event around hand made arts and crafts. We obviously have food, so come hungry.”

Brandy Werner is the owner of Willow Moon Apothecary. This is her second year as a vendor at the festival.

Werner said, “The Covered Bridge Festival really means, like, small town community to me and I absolutely love our small towns and I take any chance I can to come out and support them, from a business or personal standpoint.”

Tickets to the festival are $3.00 or two for $5.00 and can be bought in person at the entrance gates. Children under 11 get in for free.

Huffine said that the money raised from this event will go towards the Winterset Festival of Lights.