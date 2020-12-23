Iowans Expected to Do More Driving than Flying this Holiday Week

DES MOINES, Iowa– Despite the CDC recommending that people limit traveling this holiday season, Thanksgiving week was fairly busy in Iowa for the Des Moines International airport.

However, according to the American Automobile Association, three quarters of Americans are staying home this holiday. DSM Airport said they’re also seeing a similar trend locally.

“Since this Thanksgiving holiday we have seen a decrease in passenger traffic coming through the terminal,” Communications and Marketing Manager for the Des Moines International Airport, Kayla Kovarna said.

The airport advises Iowans who are traveling this week to bring carry-on luggage to avoid lines, bring extra PPE and wait to wrap Christmas gifts until you’ve made it through TSA.

“If you do bring your wrapped gifts through TSA checkpoints, they may be fine. But if there needs to be some additional screening TSA will unwrap them and you may not be able to wrap them back up, Kovarna said. “So oftentimes it’s easier just to bring the wrapping paper with you and wrap them when you get to your destination.”

The Des Moines Airport also says check the website, FlyDSM, for flight status, parking availability, weather alerts..

While many Iowans won’t be flying this year, Iowa State Patrol is expecting to see more traffic on the roads.

Since Thanksgiving State Patrol has seen an increase in people driving over the speed limit, crashes and ultimately an increase in fatalities.

In fact, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation, there has been 328 traffic fatalities in 2020 which is already nine more than what was recorded around this time last year.

For the holiday week, Iowa State Patrol is urging Iowans to plan their routes well in advance to avoid distractions and to stay under the speed limit.

“It’s scary for us to look at that fatality count every day, and constantly see a new fatality,” Sergeant Alex Dinkla said. “So we need people to take responsibility for their actions on the roadway. And if you’re actively out there driving, make sure you’re doing your part in order to keep motorists safe.”

Iowa State Patrol advises Iowans to visit, 511IA.org, for an update on road conditions.