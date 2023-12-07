DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures in the 50s and 60s it’s time for people to go outside.

Near Indianola a crew from Woolsey Landscaping and Lawn Care were mulching leaves on a huge acreage.

“We’ve done couple leaf cleanups and now we’re doing a big mulch mow,” said Noah Johnson, of Indianola. He said he loves working outside.

Crews were also busy at Willow Creek Golf Course on the southside. A unit with a blower was moving leaves.

“We blow the leaves to the side and then we use mowers to mulch them up,” said Dan Clark, Willow Creek General Manager. “The golfers have a hard enough time finding the golf balls this time of year the grass gets shiny and the sun is lower, so it helps find golf balls.”

There were many golf balls flying at Willow Creek. The parking lot was mostly full.

“I know the bad stuff going to come eventually so we’ll take all this that we can,” said David McGregor of Des Moines. “I’ve seen some of the temperatures and other places and we’re actually a little bit higher than they are so, like down in Georgia and in Atlanta, and so yeah for this time of year an we’re pretty comparable.”

At Gray’s Lake dozens of people were going around the lake in the afternoon sunshine on foot and on the nearby bike trail.

“Today we went out for lunch and it was such a beautiful day,” said Jeff Kerns, who was walking with his daughter, Emily. “We came on down to Gray’s Lake to enjoy this fantastic weather and walked around over to Waterworks Park across the road here.”

“It’s really nice day, nice and sunny,” said Ashley Mitchell, of Des Moines. “Nice to just be in one layer and enjoy the weather.”