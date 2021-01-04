Iowans Encouraged to Volunteer in the New Year

DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has been a tough hit for non-profit organizations, with budgets being cut and donations decreasing. Organizers say Iowans can help by not only giving their money but their time.

As we begin the first Monday of 2021, many have goals to better themselves. If your New Year’s resolution is to volunteer more, Volunteer Iowa is here to help.

“We just help nonprofits work with their volunteers and get organized with their volunteers,” Betsy Shelton, communications and engagement officer with Volunteer Iowa, said. “We do what we can to encourage people to get out and volunteer and also we manage the AmeriCorps programs across the state too which is a national service project.”

Volunteer Iowa serves as the middle man between nonprofits and volunteers.

Shelton said Iowans are pretty consistent with volunteering year-round, but of course, there’s been an even bigger need during the pandemic. It turns out volunteering helps all parties involved.

“There’s research that shows that there’s health and wellness benefits to helping others,” Shelton said. “It helps you kind of hone your skills as well, and you know it really benefits your community as a whole when you’re helping out your neighbors and others in your community.”

With food insecurity being a major issue during the pandemic, Shelton said they’ve worked to increase the number of people helping with food distribution. They’ve also shifted to virtual opportunities as well.

“Right now with nonprofits seeing a decrease in donations and their budgets being cut, there’s opportunities for professionals to serve as skills-based volunteers,” Shelton explained, “where maybe they’re offering their services as an accountant or an IT professional or database professional where they can volunteer with nonprofits needing those services as well.”

You can get connected with different opportunities across the state on Volunteer Iowa’s website.