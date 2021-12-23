Iowans drive, fly, and ride the rails to Christmas

OSCEOLA, Iowa – Travelers were leaving Iowa by many routes ahead of Christmas on Dec. 23. At the Amtrak Depot, people were waiting to catch the Amtrak eastbound train toward Chicago. It was running almost a half hour late.

“I’m going to Chicago my son his wife and my grandson sent me a ticket to come,” said June Garrett, who lives outside of Indianola.

“I’m excited to be able to go this year because getting to take my husband this year and will all three gather this year for Christmas,” said Vonda Nelson, from Eagleville, MO. “So excited to get to do that we get to meet our son’s fiancé and her family.”

In Des Moines, the airport was a bustling place on Thursday. A long line of people were checking in for a flight to Houston.

“We’re going to see his dad’s side tonight,” said Abby Riggs, of Cedar Rapids. “We have a puppy with us today, his name is Burke.”

“The first time we’ll be seeing our granddaughter, she’s a year old. It will be the first time since last summer,” said Tom Floren, of Johnston.

Along I-80 at the Mitchellville rest stop, drivers were taking a break.

“There’s going to be a lot of people in the house, and it’s going to be all family. So I think we’ll be safe as far as the pandemic goes,” said Ron Steinfeldt, of Cedar Rapids, heading to Witchita. “It’s going to be super, it will be a full house.”