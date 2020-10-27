Iowans Continue to Set Early Voting Records, Led by Surge of Democrats

Des Moines, Iowa — Iowans are casting their ballots early at a record pace with one week until Election Day 2020, with registered Democrats far outpacing Republicans so far.
As of Tuesday morning, 783,310 ballots have already been returned statewide. That’s an increase of 130,000 from the final figures in the 2016 election. The bulk of that increase comes from registered Democrats in Iowa. More than 386,000 registered Democrats have already cast a ballot. That’s 118,000 more than voted early four years ago. At the same time, 23,000 more Republicans have voted early this year while 12,000 fewer ‘No Party’ votes have been cast .
|2016
|2020
|CHANGE
|Democrats
|267,791
|386,017
|+118,226
|Republican
|225,800
|249,583
|+23,793
|No Party
|157,419
|144,667
|-12,752
|Other
|2,428
|3,043
|+615
|TOTAL
|653,438
|783,310
|+129,872
Republicans continue to hold the statewide edge in voter registration as of October 1st, according to statistics from the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. There are 13,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats in Iowa. 55% of registered Democrats have already cast a ballot. 35% of registered Republicans in Iowa have voted early.
|VOTER REGISTRATION IN IOWA
|Democratic Active Voters
|690,251
|Republican Active Voters
|703,336
|No Party Active Voters
|646,725
|Other Active Voters
|15,733
|Total Voter Registration
|2,056,085