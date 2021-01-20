Iowans Celebrate Vice President Kamala Harris’ Historic Inauguration

DES MOINES, IOWA — On Wednesday morning Vice President Kamala Harris shattered glass ceilings and made history as she assumes the second highest elected office in America.

Harris is the first woman to be elected Vice President as well as the first person of South Asian descent to hold the office. Harris’ parents are both immigrants. Her mother came to the US from India, her father from Jamaica.

The significance of her election is not lost on minority and immigrant communities in the metro area. Employees at Amaravati Indian Restaurant in Clive were in a celebratory mood on Wednesday. Amaravati manager Navule Hauwa emigrated to the US from Uganda and much of her staff are Indian-natives. The staff says Vice President Harris makes them “hopeful” for the future.

“I’m just so proud and I know that they will make the American government shine again,” Hauwa told WHO 13 on Wednesday.

Chef Srikanth Shangarapu says he is happy not only for himself, but his daughter as well.

“”I’m excited to be see an Indian American be a Vice President because my daughter is the same,” he tells WHO 13, “She saw a video this morning when I came to work. Kamala Harris is coming to Capitol Hill and she saw the Vice President. She said ‘Mommy and Daddy, she’s my friend.'”