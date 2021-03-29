Iowans Can Apply for Rent and Utility Assistance from $195 Million Federally Funded Program

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting Monday, Iowans who’ve been struggling to cover their rent and utility bills can apply for more help. The state is rolling out the new Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance program to help thousands of people who’ve been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

This assistance program includes $195 million from the federal COVID-19 relief package, which allows the state to provide up to 12 months of aid to those affected by the pandemic. The program is being offered to Iowa households with a household income of no more than 80% of the area’s median income.

“Nearly 40% of renters in Iowa, pay more than 30% of their income on rent. So if you think about that, they’re really one crisis away from not being able to make their rent or utility payments and throw in a worldwide public health emergency, you can definitely see the need out there for tens of thousands of renter households in the state,” Communications Director for Iowa Finance Authority, Ashley Jared said.

The state will also start offering up to four months of mortgage payment assistance to help Iowa families avoid foreclosures.

Proof that you’ve been impacted by the pandemic is needed to be eligible for this program. This includes documents of job loss, unemployment assistance, and/or a past-due rent or eviction notice. Eligible past-due payments can go as far back as March 13th of last year.

Brittany Spieker is a Residential Director for Community Housing Initiatives, which helps low-income Iowans. Spieker said this March has been the toughest month for landlords as federal and state funding started to dwindle.

With this new assistance program, the money for back payments on rent will go directly to landlords. Spieker said this will help nearly 75% of Community Housing Initiatives residents.

“I feel like Oprah because I get to call these people and say, ‘hey I noticed you haven’t been able to pay your rent, how about we get together and apply,’” Spieker said. “Then I get a call them and say, ‘you just got awarded three months worth of rent.’ And there’s so many tears.”

Polk County residents are asked to apply to Des Moines and Polk County’s emergency rental assistance program, run by IMPACT Community Action Partnership. Residents of other counties can apply through the Iowa Finance Authority