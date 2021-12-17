Iowan’s business brings Santa to your doorstep this holiday season

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — While many lines can be crowded and long to see Santa, here in the Des Moines metro, jolly old St. Nick can visit you personally.

Last year during the height of the pandemic, Katie Allgood started what she thought would be a temporary business where Santa was able to come visit kids at their doorstep in a socially distanced way, but after high demand, she brought the business back this year permanently.

Santa in the Neighborhood allows Santa to greet children outside of their home without the lines and hassle.

The visits start this Monday the 20th and continue through the end of the week.

This allows parents to make reservations for their children and fill out a Santa survey to allow them to know more about the children before he arrives.

Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Food Bank of Iowa and their Hunger-Free Holidays campaign and Allgood says that with how they’ve been planning for this year, she hopes that there is more to come in the future.

“We only do the visits next week. So next week is our first week of visits since this is our first real year in business. We’re just doing the week of Christmas leading up. Obviously, it’s something we hope to grow and expand and that next year we’d have, you know, more weeks where we offer this and maybe more Santa’s running around the city so we can reach more people,” said Allgood.

They offer three different packages for Santa from a simple visit to even toy deliveries. You can find more information here.