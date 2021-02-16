Iowans Asked to Conserve Power to Avoid Blackouts During Arctic Cold

LAKE VIEW, IOWA — Most of the state of Iowa has spent most of the last two weeks hovering at or below the zero degree mark. All that time spent in the negative temperatures is having a negative impact on the state’s power grid, leading to blackouts in some areas.

Raccoon Valley Electric Cooperative reports its system recorded power blackouts in Coon Rapids, Dedam and Nemaha today. The outages lasted about 45 minutes. Their caused by the extreme stress being put on electric grids right down due to increased power use during our cold snap.

The worst of that cold is leaving the state on Tuesday night, with warmer temperatures forecast for the weekend. Utility officials are still asking Iowans to do their part to ease the burden and turn down their thermostats.

“So we knew with the cold prolong cold weather and some generation issues for supply that we started getting notifications yesterday morning that the rolling blackouts or rotating outages were a very real possibility and from there yesterday morning it ramped up very quickly,” says Jim Gossett, CEO of Raccoon Valley Electric Cooperative.

MidAmerican Energy says it is not expecting any blackout issues with their customers who are served by a different portion of the electric grid than those in western Iowa. MidAmerican is asking its customers to follow the same recommendations of others and turn down their thermostats to conserve energy.