Iowan Wondering Where TestIowa Results Are Weeks Following Evaluation

JOHNSTON, Iowa – One Iowan still waiting to receive results from first TestIowa location weeks after completed test.

Johnston resident Barbara Eshelman said she was one of the first people to receive a TestIowa test on April 25th at the Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines.

“It’s frustrating. It’s just really frustrating, because I’m not getting any answers. It doesn’t matter if I had COVID then or not it’s irrelevant now,” Eshelman said.

For weeks Eshelman has been receiving the same email asking how her symptoms are, but no answer on where he test went.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday around 200 samples were spoiled and people were asked to retake the test.

“The few things that you mentioned whether it was tests that were spoiled or whether it was inconclusive those things are not unique to test Iowa. That happens with any testing process. Even through the state hygienic lab who has done a phenomenal job,” Reynolds said.

Eshelman said she first called 2-1-1 for answers, but we redirected to the Governor’s office.

“He said something about there’s a lot of issues with HIPAA guidelines and they have to work through all of that. I’m like well if they didn’t have to do that to give results I don’t see the problem here. But he said he’d add me to a list to get a response and that was Monday,” Eshelman said.

Eshelman said she doesn’t plan on retaking the test.

“It’s useless to take the test again. That was then, this is now. I would like to have test to tell me if I had it or not. And if I have that chance I will demand that,” Eshelman said.

Reynolds announced a new phone number will be set up in the coming days to answer any TestIowa questions.

At least 400,000 Iowans have taken the online assessment and more than 4,300 have been tested through TestIowa.