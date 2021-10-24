Iowan says he’s recovered following health scare and hoping for second chance to get elected

PART 1: This Thursday, Iowans find out if Republican legislators will approve changes that last a decade

Iowa Republicans in the senate, where they hold a commanding 32-18 seat majority, rejected the first round of proposed maps for congressional and legislative districts on October 5th. That rejection meant that house Republicans, who maintain a 60-40 majority, didn’t have to weigh in on the maps that the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency produced.

Last Thursday, the LSA released a second set of maps. Like the first set of maps, the second version of the maps create some challenges. If lawmakers approve them, 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a West Des Moines Democrat, and 2nd District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican from Ottumwa, would live in the same district (3rd). And nearly five dozen incumbent legislators could find themselves running against other incumbents, unless some retired or moved to another district.

PART 2: Two longtime Iowa political insiders think that Republicans will accept second set of redistricting maps.

Pete D’Alessandro, a 2018 Democratic candidate for congress and veteran political staffer, and Craig Robinson, the former political director of the Republican Party of Iowa and founder of www.theiowarepublican.com, both believe that the Republican majority in the Iowa legislature will approve the second set of maps that will impact district boundaries for the next ten years.

PART 3: Retired military leader is ready for a second campaign for the U.S. senate after battling a health situation this summer

Michael Franken, a retired Navy vice admiral, is making his second run for political office after pausing plans because of an undisclosed health situation earlier this year. Franken is now one of five Democrats running for the U.S. senate for the 2022 campaign. He finished second in 2020 to Theresa Greenfield in the Democratic primary. This time, he wants to run against Senator Chuck Grassley, the Republican elected to the position in 1980.

PART 4: Insiders Quick 6 takes an early look at the 2022 election and some Iowans to watch

Craig Robinson and Pete D’Alessandro return for the Insiders Quick 6, where they make predictions about the re-election chances of Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley, the winner of the Democratic U.S. senate primary, intriguing Iowans to watch, Donald Trump’s chances in 2024, plus their predictions.