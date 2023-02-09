MONTICELLO, IOWA — Navy Seaman 1st Class Donald A. Stott is finally returning to his home state of Iowa, 81 years after he was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Stott’s remains will be laid to rest in his hometown of Monticello in March, weeks after what would have been his 100th birthday.

Stott was among 429 crewmen killed with the USS Oklahoma was torpedoed and sunk on the morning of December 7th, 1941. His remains have been buried twice since he was killed in action. Advances in DNA technology have made it possible to finally positively identify those remains.

Stott will be laid to rest in his hometown of Monticello on March 25th, 2023. He was 19 when he was died. He would have turned 100 on February 27th, 2023. Stott was the first Jones County resident killed in World War II.