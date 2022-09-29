WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was sentenced in federal court for his involvement in the Capitol breach.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, was sentenced Thursday to 90 days of incarceration, 36 months of probation, and $500 restitution for parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building during the events of January 6, 2021.

Rader was arrested on Jan. 20 in Sioux City after an Omaha, Nebraska, FBI agent said the agency received a tip from a relative that Rader was involved in the breach of the Capitol.

Rader entered a plea agreement on May 23 where he would only be charged with the mentioned charge in exchange for the charge of knowingly entering a restricted building and two counts of knowingly entering a restricted building being dropped.

He pleaded guilty on June 7.