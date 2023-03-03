DES MOINES, Iowa — Mark Kenyon and Dan Pauley have been friends for five years. The friendship may last forever after what they experienced on October 29, 2021, in a rural area near Guthrie Center.

“The tree stand broke away from the tree and I took a 20-foot fall,” Kenyon, of Earlham, said. “And luckily I got a hold of my buddy, Dan, to rescue me.”

Pauley knew the area where Kenyon had been deer hunting that day. He stopped dinner with his family and rushed over to navigate his way through the trees to find his critically injured friend.

“He fell 20 feet. I was afraid it paralyzed him,” Pauley said. “If I moved him, I could have paralyzed him…let the professionals move him.”

Kenyon suffered numerous broken bones in his chest and back and spent two months on a ventilator after Pauley helped guide the ambulance to him.

“I’m blessed that he picked up the phone,” Kenyon said.

“I didn’t do anything that anyone else wouldn’t have done,” Pauley said.

On Friday, Pauley received one of the state’s highest honors. He was one of ten civilians to receive the Governor’s Lifesaving Award.

• Tom Flanery, Panora – Meritorious Service Award

• Kristin Albertson, Decorah – Outstanding Service Award

• Jacquelyn Bear – Outstanding Service Award

• Trisha Keim – Outstanding Service Award

• Dan Pauley – Outstanding Service Award

• Brody Oberbroeckling – Lifesaving Award

• Timica Shivers – Lifesaving Award

• Cory Fleming – Lifesaving with Valor Award

• Richard Kopera – Lifesaving with Valor Award

• Herbert “Runk” Wood – Lifesaving with Valor Award

Pauley received the honor during the 2022 Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor and Governor’s Lifesaving Awards ceremony at the Iowa Capitol Rotunda.

Four current and former first responders also received the Sullivan Brothers’ Awards of Valor for their heroism.

• Marshall County Deputy Ben Veren

• Former Marshalltown Police Department Sergeant Casee Veren

• Iowa State Patrol District 10 – Trooper Devin Brooks

• Iowa State Patrol District 10 – Trooper Boyd Eser

Watch the full ceremony here on the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page.