Iowan Finally Finds Safe Harbor After Floating for Months Due to Pandemic

St. Maarten — Ryan Ellison has finally found a way to get off his … and just in time.

The Clive native and his girlfriend, Sophie Darsy, set out back in 2018 to sail around the world. However they’ve been docked in St. Maarten in the Caribbean since February when ports were closed around the globe due to COVID-19.

Since then they’ve been living aboard their 40-foot sailboat. COVID-19 restrictions keep them from even swimming off the rear of their boat. With hurricane season now beginning, Ellison has finally found a way to get off his boat. They plan to sail to Curacao on Saturday then fly to Sweden. They’ll wait out the rest of the pandemic there.

Ellison says the trip has put he and his girlfriend’s relationship to the test, and they are both ready for the luxuries of dry land.

“I just want to flush a normal toilet. That’s all I want,” says Ellison.

He and Darsy plan to fly back to the Caribbean next winter and resume their trip around the world.