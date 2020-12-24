Iowan Creates Financial Coaching Course as Thousands in the State Struggle from Job Loss

DES MOINES, Iowa– Due to the pandemic, over 200,000 Iowans have faced income loss in 2020.

According to a survey conducted by the Census Bureau, currently one in eight Americans don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

A recent study from Iowa’s National Federation of Independent Businesses reports that one in four small business owners in the state say they will have to close their doors if current economic conditions do not change.

One Iowan in particular has put together a program to assist those individuals get through this tough time.

Deidre DeJear has created a free financial coaching course to help those who’ve lost income gain employment and navigate government assistance they might receive in the near future.

“As people are receiving their stimulus checks as people are receiving an extra $300 a week for unemployment. We want to make sure that there is an individual that they can talk to that can plan out what those dollars are going to do,” DeJear said.

The Foundations Financial Coaching Certification is a virtual 40 hour course that will take place over a week span. During this program, participants will learn about bankruptcy, credit and debt management, debt negotiation techniques and different COVID-19 relief opportunities.

Foundations Financial will keep in contact with participants for a year after the program to connect them with employers and offer shadowing opportunities.

Executive Trainer for this course, Joyce Moy, held a similar financial coaching course in February.

Since then, financial coaches who have graduated from the program have been able to decrease debt for local clients by more than $160,000 and help clients save more than $100,000.

DeJear says Foundations Financial is grateful to receive assistance from the state’s Future Ready Iowa program to take COVID-19 relief efforts to the next level.

“It’s not enough to get someone housing, it’s not enough to to upskill them so that they get higher wages. It’s not enough to respond to an emergency if we’re not addressing the root of so many of our economic challenges,” DeJear said. “And that’s how we plan, how we spend, and what we tell our money to do and when we tell our money to do it.”

This program will take place from February 1st- 5th. Applicants must have experienced a reduction in income due to the pandemic. The deadline to apply is December 27th. For more information about applying, visit this website.