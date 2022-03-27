An Iowan could be among the select few to take home an Academy Award Sunday.

Des Moines native, Staci Roberts-Steele is one of the co-producers of the Netflix blockbuster film “Don’t Look Up” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Maryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Tyler Perry. According to her website, The Roosevelt High School alumna’s first role was playing baby Jesus in the Central Presbyterian’s Christmas pageant in Des Moines. Now Roberts-Steele’s role in “Don’t Look Up,” has helped the film receive nominations at Sunday night’s Academy Awards for Best Motion Picture, Best Achievement in Film Editing, Best Original Screenplay and Original Score.