JOHNSTON, Iowa — A lot of Iowans like to head south for the winter or retire in warmer weather. Those with homes in Florida need to wait until the storm moves through to see the damage done to their properties.

“Anxious is the only way I can put it,” said Steven Nichol, a Johnston resident who owns a home just south of Fort Myers, FL. Nichol has owned the property for eight years and he and his extended family use it as a vacation spot year round. He is used to hurricane damage, as in the past he has had to replace his whole roof, but Nichol is more nervous for this storm.

“So it’s just wait and see,” said Nichol. “The last time, I think the last hurricane basically went right over our house so I got to believe this one won’t be much different. I’ve heard it’s going to be there longer, it’s going much slower than the last.”

The storm surge impacts those who live along the coastline of Florida. Nichol’s home is located in Estero, FL which is just 10-15 miles south of Fort Myers and about 3 miles inland. The surge of water Hurricane Ian brings in won’t reach his residence, but he is very concerned about the high winds and heavy rain that comes with the storm.

Nichol wasn’t able to go down to prep his house for the extreme weather, but he had friends make sure his house was okay before the storm made landfall.

“We have people that look at the house and we have hurricane shutters, but finding somebody to put up the hurricane shutters at this late date is really difficult so we were not able to do that,” said Nichols.

Hurricane shutters protect windows from flying debris so that the debris doesn’t smash your windows and get into your home. Nichol said he plans to go down to Estero next week to check on the damages.