URBANDALE, Iowa – Cy Kirk celebrated a big milestone Friday when he turned 100 years old.

“I never had any idea I’d get this old,” Kirk said. “It’s amazing.”

Kirk went to Roosevelt High School and then on to Iowa State University.

He signed up for the Air Force to become a pilot after he learned about the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and said his military service is his greatest achievement.

“Being able to fly and do a good job in the Air Force, I really concentrated and thought this is about as good as I can get,” Kirk said.

Kirk was married for more than 60 years to his wife, Ros. Together they had three children.

“He had a good life,” his daughter Diane Hickman said. “Good family, good background, good attitude. All those things come together to make a 100-year-old man who lives on vitamins alone.”

Kirk said what keeps him going is exercising every day.

“I don’t know how many more moments I got left, but I’m just gonna keep going as long as I can,” he said.

Kirk’s family and friends are celebrating his birthday Saturday afternoon at Deerfield Retirement Community where he lives.

Kirk was featured in a Veterans’ Voices segment earlier this week.