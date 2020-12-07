Iowa Wrestling Legend Dan Gable to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom Monday

WASHINGTON D.C. — Iowa wrestling legend Dan Gable will receive the highest civilian honor in the country Monday.

At 10:30 a.m. CT, President Donald Trump will award Gable with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Gable, a Waterloo native, is a 1972 Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champ at Iowa State. Following his competitive career, Gable led the Iowa Hawkeye wrestling programs to a record 15 NCAA team titles before retiring in 1997.

Gable will become the first wrestler to receive this honor.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom was established back in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy.