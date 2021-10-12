Iowa woman pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of pedestrian

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport woman has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in May.

Michelle Fix, 54, agreed to the deal in which prosecutors agreed to drop a speeding violation, the Quad-City Times reported. She entered the plea last week and faces up to five years in prison when she’s sentenced in January.

Prosecutors have said Fix was behind the wheel on May 1 when she hit 48-year-old Alfonso Reid Jr., of Davenport, as he walked across the road. Reid died from his injuries on May 8.

Police say Fix did not stop to render aid to Reid and instead sped off. Her vehicle, which had front-end damage, was found abandoned May 6.