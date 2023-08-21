OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa — A woman and a child died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in northwest Iowa Sunday morning. Four other people were injured in the collision.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of US-59 and A34, about eight miles northeast of Ashton, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A GMC Envoy driven by 27-year-old Dore Oswaldo Hernandes Canales, of Sioux City, was traveling eastbound on A34 when it failed to stop at a stop sign.

The vehicle struck a southbound Ford Explorer, driven by 22-year-old Benjamin Gibson of Sibley. Both SUVs left the road and the GMC Envoy rolled and struck a water tower.

The crash report said 22-year-old Jessica Ricardo of Sioux City, and an unnamed nine-year-old child, died from injuries received in the crash.

Two other children, ages six and 10, were injured in the crash along with 54-year-old Edith Marina Canales Rivas and Gibson. The extent of their injuries has not been released by the ISP.

The investigation into the crash continues.