WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was arrested after she allegedly made multiple threats to “shoot up” the Wapello County, Jefferson County, and Mahaska County courthouses.

On August 31 Erika Jo King allegedly called the Jefferson County Clerk of Court and requested access to documents about a case, court documents state. The clerk of court denied King access to the documents because she needed to provide proof of identification. As a result of the denial, King threatened to kill the employee, a criminal complaint states. Over the span of several phone calls King made a total of three threats against the employee’s life, the complaint states.

According to the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, King made similar threats to employees at the Mahaska County Courthouse during a phone call that same day.

King also made calls to the Wapello County Courthouse where she threatened to “shoot it up,” court documents state.

King has been charged with threat of terrorism and first degree harassment in the Wapello and Jefferson County cases and has been charged with second degree harassment in the Mahaska County case.