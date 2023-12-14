DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Wolves are known for rim-rocking entertainment in the NBA G League but they’re scoring meaningful points in the communities that often cheer them on from the stands.

Chip Albright, Iowa Wolves VP of Marketing and Business Development joins Justin Surrency on Today in Iowa to discuss their ongoing involvement in the community over the holiday season, the true meaning behind special jerseys Friday night at home against Cleveland and a well-known NBA veteran using the Iowa Wolves to recharge his career in the NBA.

