DES MOINES, Iowa — When the Iowa Wild take the ice Saturday night against the Chicago Wolves, they’ll be doing it in a sea of pink. That’s because it’s the annual Pink in the Rink Night.

In addition to promoting breast cancer awareness, Pink in the Rink Night serves as an annual fundraiser for the MercyOne Des Moines Foundation to help cancer patients at MercyOne.

“We’ve been hosting our Pink in the Rink Night year one and this is our 10th season, and every year it is just so impactful to see the light-up ceremony, for one, but also to meet some of the people who are battling breast cancer themselves or have had family members and to have an event to come out and really just kind of get away,” said Allie Korinek, Iowa Wild Vice President of Business Operations.

All fans are encouraged to wear pink. The first 5,000 through the doors Saturday night will receive a pink LED wand, which will be used as part of a ceremony during one of the intermissions honoring people affected by breast cancer.

The players are also taking part. They’ll be wearing special green and pink jerseys. The team will auction off many of those jerseys right after the game. The winner will get to literally take the jersey off the player’s back.

“Post game we’ll have an auctioneer out,” Korinek said. “The players will come out of the locker room wearing their jerseys, and whoever wins the bid will get to take the jersey off, the player will sign it and they’ll get to go home with it that night.”

The team is also auctioning off some green and pink jerseys online.

Fans can also buy “mystery pucks” at the game for $10 while supplies last. Each puck is autographed by a player. Proceeds will benefit the MercyOne Des Moines Foundation.

Korinek said Pink in the Rink Night raised about $35,000 last year.

Saturday’s game begins at 6 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.