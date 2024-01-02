DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Wild teamed up with LifeServe Blood Center to help people start the New Year off on the right foot.

On Tuesday LifeServe held a special blood drive where donors received a t-shirt and a ticket voucher to the Iowa Wild’s game on Friday, Jan. 5.

LifeServe said the winter season is a crucial time for blood donations and they’re hoping they see more donors in 2024.

“We’re just hoping that people will kind of start the New Year off on the right foot, or maybe on the right arm, whichever you prefer,” Shay Willis, of LifeServe, said. “We have a lot of exciting things coming up this year and this is just the first of many.”

For more information about how to donate or to learn more about LifeServe’s upcoming blood drives just visit their website.