DES MOINES, IA — When the Iowa Wild take on the San Diego Gulls Sunday at 3 p.m., the stars of the show may not be on the ice at Wells Fargo Arena. It’s Pucks ‘N Paws Day and fans can bring their dogs to game.

The Wild are doing several things to support AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport, a foster-based rescue organization in Iowa.

To bring their dog to the game, fans will need to buy special tickets. A portion of the proceeds from those ticket sales go to AHeinz57. The first 400 dogs that enter the arena will receive a free Wild rope toy.

“This is already a loud building to begin with when we don’t have dogs in here and it adds certainly a different element of loudness. The one thing I always bring up when we do this Pucks ‘N Paws is our game operations crew always does a great job of keeping the dogs engaged. I always say listen for doorbell they play in the middle of the game because the place goes bonkers,” said Ben Gislason, the Wild’s director of broadcasting and team services.

The team is also hosting a pet supplies drive. Fans who bring supplies will receive a free ticket to a future Wild game.

Wild captain Dakota Mermis is also auctioning off a signed purple hockey stick. It will support the Purple Leash Project, which helps survivors of domestic violence and their pets.

The Wild are also hosting a post-game skate Sunday for fans. Dogs will not be allowed on the ice.