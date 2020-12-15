DES MOINES, Iowa — With mascot Crash overseeing, several Iowa Wild staff members braved the chilly December air to collect food to benefit Des Moines Public Schools’ SUCCESS program.

Wild Senior Director of Marketing Allie Brown said, “They are particularly looking for nonperishable items and foods kids can make at home by themselves.” Foods like peanut butter, jelly, single servings of mac and cheese, granola bars and canned foods are all welcome.

Brown said it was nice to see some of the fans who dropped off food Tuesday. “We haven’t seen them since the season, so it’s really exciting to see their faces again, even for a short while, to catch up, say hi, Happy Holidays and be to able to interact with them a little bit.”

The Iowa Wild start their 2021 season Feb. 5.