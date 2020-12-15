Iowa Wild Bringing Its Community Rink Program to Grinnell

GRINNELL, Iowa – A community outdoor ice rink is coming to Grinnell, thanks to donations from Wells Fargo and the Iowa Wild.

The rink will join seven others the Wild has provided for public use in central Iowa communities. The first community rink was built in West Des Moines at Raccoon River Park in 2016, with others added in the following years.

Work on the Grinnell rink, which is being located at the south end of Ahrens/Paschall Memorial Park, will begin shortly.

“Given these difficult times we are proud to provide the community of Grinnell an opportunity to get outside in the fresh air and skate on an outdoor rink,” said Iowa Wild President Todd Frederickson.

The rinks measure 80 by 40 feet and will be open from dawn to dusk daily during the winter, weather pending. Each rink will have hours listed that are designated for hockey or open skating.

There’s no charge to use the rinks but you must provide your own skates.

You can find the other rinks at:

Ames – South River Valley Park, 725 E 13th St.

Ankeny – Sunrise Park, S506 SE Peterson Dr.

Indianola – 403 S 15 th St.

St. Johnston – Johnston Commons, 6700 Merle Hay Road

Urbandale – Lions Park on Prairie Ave.

Waukee – Centennial Park, 1255 Warrior Lane

West Des Moines – Raccoon River Park, 2500 Grand Ave.